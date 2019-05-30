Body Recovered Near Paradise Cove in Malibu Amid Search for Missing 30-Year-Old Woman

Divers on Thursday recovered a body off the coast of Malibu amid the search for a 30-year-old Colorado woman who has been missing for a week, authorities said.

The remains of an adult female were located near the Paradise Cove shoreline during the exhaustive search for Jennifer Michelle Lorber, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted shortly before noon.

Authorities have not yet identified the body, and it was not immediately clear if the remains were those of the missing woman.

Lorber was last seen in the Malibu area last Thursday around 11 p.m., after she flew in to L.A. from Colorado, according to the Sheriff’s Department. She was staying at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Days after she vanished, Lober’s rental vehicle — a 2018, white Toyota Rav4 SUV — was found along PCH and Paradise Cove.

But since the discovery Sunday around midnight, there had been no trace of the missing woman. Her family was concerned for her wellbeing because she had been diagnosed with depression, officials said.

Lorber is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, according to a sheriff’s bulletin.

The search has included air and K-9 units, L.A. County Fire Department personnel, county lifeguards and sheriff’s Marina Rescue boat operators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.