Boy Fatally Struck in Eastvale Hit-and-Run Crash; Driver Sought: Sheriff’s Dept.

The area of 68th and Tarah streets in Eastvale is seen in this Google Maps image.

Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a boy in Eastvale early Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the area of 68th and Tarah streets around 2:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the male juvenile in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim, nor did they provide his age.

The fatal collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to the department. The car was described only as a dark-colored sedan.

No additional information was immediately released.

