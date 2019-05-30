Corona Police Release Sketch of Person of Interest in 2018 Killing of 26-Year-Old Aspiring Chef

The Corona Police Department on Thursday released a composite image of a man wanted in connection to the 2018 killing of a 26-year-old aspiring chef in Corona.

Officers found Michael Williams Jr. lying dead in the middle of a roadway shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old Temescal Road on Feb. 7 last year, according to police.

Corona Police said Williams had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Investigators received new information in the case that helped create a composite image showing a man with a mustache and short hair, police said.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance footage from several different cameras in the area that show a white four-door vehicle believed to have been involved in the young man’s killing.

One clip shows a man believed to be Williams walking through the frame, while a white car passes through the background. In another angle, the white car makes a u-turn near the person.

During a memorial for William Jr. last year, his family described him as a kind and fun-loving man.

His father, Michael Williams Sr., said the young man had no enemies and that the family didn’t understand who would want to hurt him.

The family urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or at jesse.jurado@coronaca.gov.