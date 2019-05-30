× Ex-Con Accused of Molesting 16-Year-Old Girl on L.A.-Bound Greyhound Bus

A parolee was arrested and booked into a Riverside County jail after allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl on a Los Angeles-bound Greyhound bus on Memorial Day, officials said Tuesday.

The teen had attended the Comic Con convention in Phoenix and was traveling alone back to L.A. on Monday when a 49-year-old man moved to the back of the bus and sat beside her, according to a California Highway Patrol statement.

For about the next hour, the suspect — identified as Eric Prindle of Bakersfield — allegedly “harassed and annoyed the victim inappropriately,” the statement read.

The girl then managed to discretely text a relative, asking for help, authorities said.

Soon after, CHP units stopped the bus along the westbound 10 Freeway as it traveled through the San Gorgonio Pass. Prindle was subsequently taken into custody, according to the statement.

The teen, meanwhile, was safely reunited with her family.

Investigators discovered that Prindle was on parole for committing an assault with a deadly weapon, CHP officials said. He was booked into the jail in Banning on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 and being under the influence of methamphetamine, both misdemeanors.

He was released on bond later that same day and is expected in court on Sept. 17, according to inmate records.