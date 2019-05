Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A special graduation ceremony was held behind bars in Lancaster, as prisoner-trained service dogs prepare to help military veterans.

The Paws For Life program takes animals from high-kill shelters and prepares them for a life of service. And the inmates who train them often find themselves benefitting as well.

Kareen Wynter reports from Lancaster for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 30, 2019.