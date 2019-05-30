Gunman in Skull Mask Sought Following La Verne Gas Station Robbery

A man glad in a skull mask carried out an armed robbery at a La Verne gas station on Wednesday, police said.

The crime unfolded about 1 a.m. at a Shell station at 2510 Foothill Blvd., just east of White Avenue, the La Verne Police Department said in a written statement.

The robber wore a skull mask as he entered the store, police said.

“He pulled a black semi-automatic handgun from a green shopping bag and ordered the employee to open the cash register,” according to the statement. “The employee removed approximately $100 from the register and placed it in the bag.”

Police said the robber was last seen running north from the gas station. No getaway car was seen.

The gunman was described as man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 165 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow lettering on the front, blue jogging pants, dark tennis shoe and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged ton contact La Verne police Detective Matthew Hadan at 909-596-1913, ext. 2937, or email mhadan@lvpd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.