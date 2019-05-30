Hiker Stabbed Near Popular Trailhead in Altadena

The area of Altadena Drive and Midwick Avenue in Altadena is seen in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 29, 2019.

A hiker was stabbed Wednesday night near a popular trailhead in Altadena.

About 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a man near Altadena Drive and Midwick Avenue, near the Henninger Flats trailhead, who was attacked by another man.

Lt. David Holwager, a watch commander at the department’s Altadena station, said when deputies arrived, they found the man believed to be the attacker in a nearby yard.

The victim suffered several stab wounds and was taken to Huntington Hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Holwager said.

