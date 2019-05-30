3 to 4 Men Sought in Pair of Santa Clarita Area Home Invasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for three to four home invasion suspects who broke into two homes in the Santa Clarita area Wednesday night.

The first incident was reported about 9 p.m. at a home in the 17400 block of Blue Aspen Lane in the Canyon Country community, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Three to four men entered the home after breaking a window at the rear of the house, the spokesperson said.

A man in the home was hurt when he was grabbed by one of the suspects, the spokesperson said.

The severity of the injury was not disclosed.

No property was taken during the incident.

Deputies received a second call about 10:50 p.m. reporting a home invasion in the 16700 block of Nearview Drive in Santa Clarita.

An undisclosed amount of property was taken in the incident, the spokesperson said.

A woman who was home at the time was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Investigators believe the incidents could be connected.