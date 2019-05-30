Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Mets at 7 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

Jury Recommends Death for Man Convicted of Ambush Killings of Palm Springs Officers

Posted 4:36 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, May 30, 2019
John Hernandez Felix appears at his arraignment in Indio on Oct. 13, 2016. (Credit: KTLA)

A jury has recommended death for a man convicted of killing two Palm Springs police officers and wounding six others in an ambush-style attack in 2016.

The same jury that convicted 28-year-old John Hernandez Felix of murder and attempted murder earlier this month recommended capital punishment on Thursday. He’ll be sentenced on Aug. 30.

Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose “Gil” Vega were killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Prosecutors said Felix opened fire with an AR-15 rifle.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this year announced a moratorium on the death penalty in California. Newsom’s reprieve lasts only so long as he is governor and does not prevent judges and juries from imposing death sentences.

