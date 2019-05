Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Commuters can soon get electric bikes at several L.A. Metro bike share stations across central Los Angeles, the transportation agency announced Thursday.

More than 300 electric bikes will be available at several stations throughout the city, with additional stations being set up in Expo Park, University Park, Pico Union, Koreatown, MacArthur Park, Echo Park and Silver Lake, according to L.A. Metro.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2019.