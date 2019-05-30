LAPD Fined Over $5,000 for Filthy Conditions and Rats at Downtown Station Where Employee Fell Ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An LAPD employee at the downtown station contracted the bacteria that causes typhus fever, and records show the state has fined the department for rodent infestations and failure to train employees about the disease.

The California Department of Industrial Relations issued six violations and a $5,425 fine on May 14, but inspected the facility in November, records show.

The LAPD did not train employees about how typhus fever is transmitted, the symptoms of the illness or what measures to take to prevent it. The department also did not have a program to exterminate and control rats, fleas, roaches, gnats, mosquitoes or grasshoppers in the building. Inspectors found all those in the facility, records show.

Other violations came from failing to clean “dust, dirt/suspect mold/fungus from the HVAC registers within a reasonable time"; for using extension cords instead of fixing wiring in the detectives area; and for not keeping the parking garages, stairwells and records room clean, according to the citations.

