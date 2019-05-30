× Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2017 Chinatown Fatal Stabbings

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday in the fatal stabbings of two men at a Chinatown social club in 2017.

Vinh Dao, wearing a blue L.A. County jail uniform with his wrists cuffed behind his back, showed no expression as Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry announced the sentence. No one spoke on behalf of the victims, Kim Kong Yun and Joe Hoe “Tony” Young, both 64.

Outside the courtroom after the sentencing, Dao’s public defender declined to comment.

A jury deliberated for just an hour and a half last month before convicting Dao of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty.

