Man Shot During Attempted Robbery in Garden Grove; Gunman and Getaway Driver Sought

May 30, 2019
Police investigate a shooting in Garden Grove on May 29, 2019. (Credit: OC Hawk)

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man during an attempted robbery and then fled the scene in Garden Grove Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 10:48 p.m. near the intersection of McMains Street and Enloe Way, the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the victim down in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

First-aid was administered to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Investigators believe the gunman approached the victim and demanded his property.

The victim, identified only as a male Garden Grove resident in his 50s, refused to give anything to the gunman before he was assaulted and shot, the Police Department stated.

The shooter was described as a Hispanic man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue button up flannel with a hat and a bandana covering his face.

A second person drove a getaway vehicle the gunman entered and fled the scene in.

No description of the driver was available.

The two fled southbound in a dark-colored, box style vehicle similar to a Toyota Scion.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 714-741-5800.

