Men Arrested After Shooting at 13-Year-Old Boy Who Caught Them Trying to Steal His Bicycle: Police

Two men face attempted murder charges after shooting at, but missing, a 13-year-old boy who confronted the suspect as they were trying to steal his bicycle on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Chavez and Anthony Sandoval, both 18, were arrested within hours of the shooting, which took place about 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East Francis Street, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement. Their hometowns were not available.

Chavez and Sandoval drove to a store when Chavez tried to take an unattended bicycle from the front of the business, officials said.

“The 13-year-old owner of the bicycle confronted Chavez outside the store,” the police statement said. “As Sandoval and Chavez drove away, they fired a round toward the 13-year-old victim. Fortunately, the victim was not struck by the round.”

Officers happened to be in the area and witnessed the shooting, officials said. Police tried to pull their car over, initiating a pursuit.

Chavez got out of the car during the chase and ran into a home in the 600 block of East Elm Street, police said. He ultimately came out and surrendered.

Sandoval continued fleeing police but was soon captured.

Officers searched the home Chavez had run into and discovered five guns, including one that had been reported stolen, investigators said.

Bail for Chavez and Sandoval was set at $1 million each pending their initial court appearances, scheduled Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Chavez was accused of attempted murder and receiving stolen property, while Sandoval faced charges of attempted murder, evading police and acting as an accessory to a crime.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.