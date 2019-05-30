Mesa Burger in Santa Barbara, Cat Cora’s Newest Handcrafted Burger Spot

Chef Cat Cora joined us live with a taste of her new burger joint in Santa Barbara, Mesa Burger. For more info, you can go to the Mesa Burger website or follow Cat on social media @CatCora
