Nearly 100 Dogs Seized From Home in City of Orange

Police and animal control officials seized nearly 100 dogs from a home in the City of Orange on Thursday, authorities said.

Investigators responded to the home Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of possible animal hoarding at the two-story home within a gated community in the 3800 block of East Woodbine Road, Orange Police department Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

Police and Orange County Animal Care officials removed nearly 100 dogs from the house, he said.

Misdemeanor animal cruelty citations were issued to two residents.

Authorities red-tagged the house due to safety risks, McMullin added.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.