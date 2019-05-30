LAPD Patrol Vehicle Rams Suspected Stolen SUV, Bringing Chase to End in South Park

The driver involved in a South L.A. area chase Thursday afternoon was taken into custody after a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle rammed the allegedly stolen SUV he was driving — bringing the chase to an end.

Officers started chasing the red Kia Sorrento — suspected to be stolen — near South Hoover and West 54th streets in Vermont Square, Los Angeles police said. Around 2:30 p.m., the chase ended when the SUV was pinned against a curb by a patrol vehicle in South Park.

The driver could be seen climbing out of the partially crushed SUV and being taken into custody shortly after. He has not been identified by authorities.

Earlier, the driver was seen fleeing from officers as he drove northbound along the 110 Freeway shortly after 2 p.m.

By 2:15 pm., Sky5 was over as the vehicle continued southbound onto the 110 Freeway. The driver could be seen exiting the freeway as a patrol vehicle followed two minutes later.

As the vehicle wound through surface streets, it circled an intersection once before stopping along the side of the road as the driver appeared to speak with someone.

At 2:24 p.m., the Kia could be seen getting struck by a police patrol vehicle and briefly spinning out before continuing the chase.

Minutes later, an LAPD vehicle hit the driver’s side of the SUV and continued ramming it until it was pressed against a curb. The suspect was later arrested.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.