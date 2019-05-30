× Paraglider Injured in Crash Near Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto

A paraglider suffered serious injuries in a crash near the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto on Thursday, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Soboba Road, just north of the resort, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Paramedics encountered a single patient with “serious” injuries, fire officials said via social media.

A helicopter was summoned to the scene to carry out a hoist rescue, officials added. Once lifted to safety, the paraglider was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No further details were available.

#SobobaIncident [UPDATE] 7:42 pm – The patient was extricated by H301 and taken to an awaiting ambulance to be transported by ground to a local hospital. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) May 31, 2019