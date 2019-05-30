Paraglider Injured in Crash Near Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto
A paraglider suffered serious injuries in a crash near the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto on Thursday, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Soboba Road, just north of the resort, according to Cal Fire Riverside.
Paramedics encountered a single patient with “serious” injuries, fire officials said via social media.
A helicopter was summoned to the scene to carry out a hoist rescue, officials added. Once lifted to safety, the paraglider was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
No further details were available.
33.796671 -116.928962