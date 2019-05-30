Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Mets at 7 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

Paraglider Injured in Crash Near Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto

Posted 7:38 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52PM, May 30, 2019
Paragliders soar near the fourth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Credit: Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

A paraglider suffered serious injuries in a crash near the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto on Thursday, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Soboba Road, just north of the resort, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Paramedics encountered a single patient with “serious” injuries, fire officials said via social media.

A helicopter was summoned to the scene to carry out a hoist rescue, officials added. Once lifted to safety, the paraglider was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No further details were available.

