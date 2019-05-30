Police Respond to Report of Burglary at Anaheim Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police responded to reports of a burglary at a church in Anaheim Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Anaheim Police Department officers were called to the St. Gregory American Coptic Orthodox Church at around 6:25 a.m. when a person told police that the church's rear door was seen open after an alarm went off, authorities said.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows a person who appears to be holding a flashlight and wearing gloves, walking through the building, peering through doorways, and going up and down the staircase for about 15 minutes before reappearing holding items and walking out.

Officers later come in with guns drawn as they search the building, video showed.

Anaheim Police said officers took a commercial burglary report but did not confirm whether any items were taken, or whether anything was damaged.

No further details were immediately available.