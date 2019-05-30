× Signal Hill Shooting Leaves 2 Men Wounded, Including 1 in Critical Condition

A shooting in Signal Hill left one man in critical condition and another man wounded Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of East 19th Street at about 11:12 p.m., Signal Hill Police Department Sgt. Alex Gabaldon said.

Two people were found at the location with gunshot wounds, Gabaldon said.

One man had been shot in the upper body, while a second man was wounded in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

One of the men was listed in critical condition, Gabaldon said Thursday. The second victim had been released.

The shooter, or shooters, fled the scene following the incident.

Police did not provide any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 562-989-7214.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.