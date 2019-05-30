The News Director’s Office: The Man Behind the Voice With Rick Chambers

Posted 5:28 AM, May 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:27AM, May 30, 2019

Jason Ball, Rick Chambers, and Bobby Gonzalez

In this episode of the podcast, KTLA anchor and reporter Rick Chambers speaks candidly about his difficult childhood, as well as his long battle with a severe health issue. Rick also opens up about his time in the military, how the path of his career lead him to KTLA, and the gratitude he has for the people who helped him along the way. An avid reader, Rick also shares some of the books he enjoys, and reveals why he still gets nervous before a broadcast.

Episode quote

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”

-Theodore Roosevelt

