Woman Charged With Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Their Lake Los Angeles Home

A Lancaster woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death at their Lake Los Angeles home last month, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Melissa Buranasombati is accused of stabbing Edward Cole, 31, in the chest and killing him on April 9, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, coroner’s records show.

Buranasombati, 31, is being held at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood on $2,075,000 bail, inmate records show.

She was expected to be arraigned Thursday and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case.