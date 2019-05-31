11-Foot Gator Gets Into Resident’s Wine After Shattering Window of Florida Home

Posted 9:31 AM, May 31, 2019, by

An 11-foot alligator invaded a home in Clearwater, Florida, by smashing its way through a low window on Friday morning, police said.

The homeowner told television station WTVT in Tampa Bay that she woke up to noises in her kitchen about 3 a.m.

She said the kitchen table was destroyed and that it appeared the gator got into some of her wine. There was damage to the walls, she said.

Officers and a trapper safely captured the intruder, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.