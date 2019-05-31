11-Foot Gator Gets Into Resident’s Wine After Shattering Window of Florida Home

An 11-foot alligator invaded a home in Clearwater, Florida, by smashing its way through a low window on Friday morning, police said.
The homeowner told television station WTVT in Tampa Bay that she woke up to noises in her kitchen about 3 a.m.
She said the kitchen table was destroyed and that it appeared the gator got into some of her wine. There was damage to the walls, she said.
Officers and a trapper safely captured the intruder, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
27.965853 -82.800103