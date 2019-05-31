11-Foot Gator Gets Into Resident’s Wine After Shattering Window of Florida Home

An 11-foot alligator invaded a home in Clearwater, Florida, by smashing its way through a low window on Friday morning, police said.

The homeowner told television station WTVT in Tampa Bay that she woke up to noises in her kitchen about 3 a.m.

She said the kitchen table was destroyed and that it appeared the gator got into some of her wine. There was damage to the walls, she said.

Officers and a trapper safely captured the intruder, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

See you later, alligator 🐊 A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019