4 Hospitalized, 2 With Major Burns, After Electrical Explosion in Fullerton: Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people were injured, two with major burns, after an electrical explosion in Fullerton on Friday, fire officials said.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of West Raymer Avenue around 10 a.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to the facility after receiving reports of burn victims, according to Fullerton Fire Department Capt. Brian Seymour. The initial count was three people hurt, but fire personnel located a fourth victim at the scene.

Two of the patients had major electrical burns, while the others had minor burns, Seymour said.

All four were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were working on an electrical main panel in the back when it exploded, according to Seymour.

It was not immediately known what caused the electrical explosion. Southern California Edison has been called out to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.