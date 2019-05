This Saturday, June 1st, is National Trails Day, and the 5 LIVE crew spent the day with Parks Project Co-founders, Kieth Eshelman & Sevag Kazanci. To date, Parks Project has given back over $432,313 and logged 2,052 volunteer hours. Check out how you can volunteer with ParksProject by going to http://www.parksproject.us

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on May 31, 2019.