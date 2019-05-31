Army Veteran Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Long Beach Terror Bombing Plot

Posted 12:37 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, May 31, 2019
Mark Steven Domingo appears in undated photos provided by the FBI on April 29, 2019.

A man charged with planning a terrorist attack in Southern California pleaded not guilty Friday morning and is scheduled to return to federal court in Los Angeles on July 23.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, was planning to detonate a bomb at a Long Beach white nationalist rally in April before he was intercepted by law enforcement officials, authorities said. He appeared in a courtroom at the Edward Roybal Federal Building wearing a white jumpsuit and will remain in federal custody ahead of trial proceedings.

The Reseda man was arrested April 26 after he took delivery of what he thought was an improvised explosive device from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a bomb-maker, officials said.

Domingo was indicted by a federal grand jury last week and charged with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. If convicted of all charges, he faces life in prison.

