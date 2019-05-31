Beauty Essentials for Travel With Beauty Blitz’s Polly Blitzer

Posted 10:10 AM, May 31, 2019, by

Summer Vacation is here. Beauty Expert and founder of BeautyBlitz.com Polly Blitzer joined us live with beauty essentials to pack in your travel bag. For more info on Polly and Beauty Blitz, you can go to the Beauty Blitz website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.