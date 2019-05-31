California Cooking Podcast: Second Chances With Chef Keith Corbin of Alta Adams

On this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Jessica meets Chef Keith Corbin, the man behind California soul food restaurant Alta Adams. Unlike any previous chefs on the show, Chef Keith’s story is about so much more than food and cooking. It’s about finding hope and redemption after years of troubling times.

Chef Keith experienced some dark days and spent some time in prison, but when he met Michelin star chef Daniel Patterson, he completely turned his life around. Chef Daniel believes in giving people second chances, and that’s exactly what he gave Keith. Since then, Chef Keith has proven to his family, friends and community that he could turn his second chance into something truly special. In just a few short months since its opening, his soul food restaurant Alta Adams has become a neighborhood favorite.

