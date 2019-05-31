Detectives Seek to ID Suspects in Sherman Oaks Home Invasion

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects who broke into a Sherman Oaks home in April and held the residents at gunpoint as they ransacked the house.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division released video surveillance that shows the suspects entering the home.

The incident took place on April 9, around 4 a.m., at a home in the 14000 block of Mulholland Boulevard. A suspect jumped a fence and entered a pool patio at the back of the house, before kicking in a door to gain entry, police said.

Two more suspects entered and together they confronted the residents inside, holding them at gunpoint as they “ransacked” the home, police said, but did not provide details on what was taken.

Police gave the following descriptions of the suspects:

First suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, wearing dark clothing with a black mask, and was armed with a handgun.

Second suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s.

Third suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, wearing a grey hoodie with matching sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Van Nuys Robbery Detective Pete Barba at 818-374-0087. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.