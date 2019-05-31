Driver Accused of Trying to Kill Azusa Motorcycle Officer, Swerving Into Him Before Chase

Alberto Gracida, 27, swerved into the marked patrol motorcycle as both vehicles drove along the westbound 210 Freeway near the Sunflower Avenue exit in Glendora around 5:30 a.m. — an incident the officer at first thought was an accident until objects were thrown at him and the vehicle kept going, according to police. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over as its occupants continued throwing items at him, police said. But the driver allegedly refused to stop and objects kept getting thrown.

From there, the officer started pursuing the vehicle and was joined by a West Covina officer who apparently witnessed the incident, according to Azusa police. The vehicle later exited in the city of Azusa as the chase continued.

The pursuit driver entered the yard of a home, crashing the vehicle into a wall on the property before he got out and tried to run from officers, according to police. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

Two passengers inside the vehicle — Sonya Luevao, 28, and Justine Torres, 28 — were arrested at the scene of the crash, police said.

Gracida is being held at the Azusa Police Department Jail on $1 million bail and stands accused of attempted homicide of an officer, according to police.

Authorities said Luevao and Torres are also being held at the Azusa Police Department Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide of an officer.