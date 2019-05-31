Elderly Man Vanishes After Dropping Wife Off at Arcadia Doctor’s Office

Police asked the public’s help Friday in finding an 83-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing in Arcadia.

Tatsushi Paul Nakamura was last seen about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Huntington Drive, the Arcadia Police Department said in a written statement.

He had just driven his wife to a doctor’s appointment, according to the statement. “He did not return to pick up his wife.”

Nakamura was describes as Japanese, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a red shirt, navy blue pants, black shoes, a gold wedding ring and glasses.

His vehicle is a white, four-door, 2000 Lexus with California license plate 4JPA311.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arcadia police at 626-574-5151.