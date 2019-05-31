× Gov. Newsom Invites Women Seeking Abortions to California Amid Conservative Crackdown

With a wave of conservative states enacting tough new limits on abortions, Gov. Gavin Newsom invited women from across the nation to come to California to “fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

On Friday, Newsom signed a proclamation “welcoming women to California” for the procedure and reaffirming the right of women to terminate a pregnancy, a protection enshrined in the state’s Constitution.

The governor also joined with fellow Democratic Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon and Jay Inslee of Washington to urge states to pass laws protecting abortion rights.

“In the absence of federal leadership on this issue, states must step up and put in place their own protections — both in statute and in their state constitutions, and through the expansion of family planning and education — to defend every American’s right to reproductive freedom,” the governors said in a joint statement released Friday morning.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.