High School in Santa Rosa on Lockdown as 20 Officers Search for Possibly Armed Student

Posted 1:14 PM, May 31, 2019, by
Santa Rosa High School in California's Sonoma Valley is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

Santa Rosa High School in California's Sonoma Valley is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

Santa Rosa High School is on lockdown Friday as police search the campus for a student who is possibly armed.

A school resource officer reported that a student was seen on campus with a handgun, authorities said, and the officer initiated the lockdown around 10:40 a.m.

Over 20 police officers are searching the campus as students remain locked inside their classrooms.

No injuries or gunfire have been reported.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.