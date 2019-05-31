High School in Santa Rosa on Lockdown as 20 Officers Search for Possibly Armed Student
Santa Rosa High School is on lockdown Friday as police search the campus for a student who is possibly armed.
A school resource officer reported that a student was seen on campus with a handgun, authorities said, and the officer initiated the lockdown around 10:40 a.m.
Over 20 police officers are searching the campus as students remain locked inside their classrooms.
No injuries or gunfire have been reported.
Read the full story at LATimes.com.
