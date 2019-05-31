× High School in Santa Rosa on Lockdown as 20 Officers Search for Possibly Armed Student

Santa Rosa High School is on lockdown Friday as police search the campus for a student who is possibly armed.

A school resource officer reported that a student was seen on campus with a handgun, authorities said, and the officer initiated the lockdown around 10:40 a.m.

Over 20 police officers are searching the campus as students remain locked inside their classrooms.

No injuries or gunfire have been reported.

Hours before graduation, students at Santa Rosa High School are sheltering in place as 20+ police search for a possible armed student https://t.co/FGMhiRsAWf — Colleen Shalby (@CShalby) May 31, 2019

I just want to graduate 😫

santa rosa high school lockdown pic.twitter.com/Ls1kZDJXU4 — lisa moore (@ittarat2) May 31, 2019