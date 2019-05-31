Joshua Tree Man Arrested at High School, Accused of Sex With Underage Girl

A Joshua Tree man was arrested after investigators learned he’d been carrying out a sexual relationship with a teenage girl, authorities said Friday.

Jamie Correa, 27, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Yucca Valley High School, San Bernardino County inmate records show.

The allegations against him were reported to deputies around 8:20 a.m. Thursday by Morongo Basin Sexual Assault Services, an organization that provides support for sex crimes victims in the area, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Further investigation revealed Correa was involved in a relationship with a 17-year-old victim for some time, officials said.

Correa had left California for a short time, but contacted the girl again upon returning, authorities said.

The relationship allegedly became sexual when the girl was 17 and continued until this month.

Correa was booked on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

He was released from custody later Thursday night after posting $25,000 bail, according to deputies and inmate records.

No court appearance has been scheduled in the case, the booking records show.