L.A. Times Seeks Access to Grand Jury Transcripts in Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

A public defender representing the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle is seeking to keep transcripts from his grand jury hearing secret until after his trial.

In a motion filed late Thursday, Deputy Public Defender Lowynn Young sought an immediate hearing, arguing that unsealing the transcripts could affect Eric Holder’s right to a fair and impartial trial.

An attorney for the Los Angeles Times appeared in court Friday to oppose the motion and argue for public access. L.A. County Superior Court Judge Robert Perry set a hearing for Wednesday, in order to receive a written filing from The Times.

Kelli Sager, an attorney representing The Times, said it’s difficult to imagine anything in the transcript that would interfere with Holder’s ability to get a fair trial.

