× Man Charged With Trying to Kidnap Teen Girl Walking Home From School in Torrance

A man was charged after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Torrance, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jhony Adalberto Granados-Lopez, 28, of Los Angeles, is charged with attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Granados-Lopez tried to force the teen into his vehicle at knifepoint near Spencer Street and Hawthorne Boulevard on May 22, prosecutors allege. The girl managed to escape and get help.

Prosecutors did not provide further information on the child pornography charge.

The suspect pleaded not guilty Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14. Bail was set at $150,000.

If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more that 5 years in prison.