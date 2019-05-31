Man Gets 27 Years in Prison for Starting 2017 Wildfire in Santa Cruz

Posted 10:50 AM, May 31, 2019, by

A Northern California man convicted of intentionally starting a 2017 wildfire in the Santa Cruz mountains that destroyed two homes and injured 13 firefighters has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

KSBW-TV reports Marlon Coy was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay more than $2 million in damages.

Authorities say witnesses saw Coy start the fire on October 16, 2017 near a property in Santa Cruz County connected to someone with whom he had a dispute.

Officials said Coy was first arrested after he was spotted stealing from evacuated homes.

It took firefighters 10 days to contain the blaze that scorched 400 acres in the mountain range south of San Francisco and killed a pet cat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.