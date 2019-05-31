× Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Mother of 3 Kidnapped Children Whose Body Was Found Near Gorman

A man convicted of killing a mother whose body was discovered along a desolate road in the Gorman area before her three children were kidnapped has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, prosecutors said Friday.

Alex Valdez, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder back in February, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. A special circumstance allegation that Valdez killed a witness was also found true.

The victim, Kimberly Harvill, was discovered dead by a passing motorist near State 138 in a remote part of Gorman on August 14, 2016.

Valdez and Joshua Robertson, 29, killed the mother of three because she witnessed a shooting in Fresno two days prior, according to prosecutors.

After Harvill was murdered, her children — then ages 5, 3 and 2 — were kidnapped by Robertson and her half-sister, 24-year-old Brittney Sue Humphrey, according to the DA’s office.

The children were found abandoned but safe in a New Mexico motel on Aug. 24, 2016, authorities said.

One day later, Humphrey and Robertson were arrested in Colorado. Valdez was later taken into custody in Fresno.

Robertson entered an open, no contest to plea to a variety of charges back in January, including a count of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, according to the release.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Humphrey entered a no contest plea to three counts of kidnapping in September 2017, the DA’s office said.

She was sentenced to 13 years in prison.