× Man Shot, Killed After Dispute in Van Nuys; Gunman Sought

Authorities are searching for the gunman after a man was shot and killed in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, paramedics alerted officers to the gunfire near the intersection of Aetna Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The Van Nuys Orange Line Metro station is located on the same corner.

Responding officers found the victim with multiple bullet wounds, lying on the sidewalk, officials said.

Investigators determined the man was possibly involved in a dispute near Aetna Street before someone shot him several times.

The victim ran about 50 feet from where he was struck before collapsing, police said.

Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man was not carrying identification and was listed as a John Doe, LAPD said.

Coroner’s officials said the man still had not been identified as of Friday night.

It’s at least the fourth homicide to occur this year in Van Nuys.

On Jan. 31, 54-year-old Luis Aguilar was allegedly killed by a neighbor with whom he was involved in a dispute. Police still have not named a suspect in that case.

Another man, 34-year-old Jorge Soto, was shot and killed following a dispute outside a strip club on Stagg Street.

Days later, on Feb. 28, 62-year-old Franklin Allen Washington died after being stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities are hoping members of the public can provide tips the will lead to an apprehension in Friday’s case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Frank Deperno at 818-374-1975, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.