× Man Shot to Death in Long Beach; Police Have No Suspect Description

A 39-year-old man was shot to death in Long Beach but police were unable to provide a suspect description Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue about a reported assault with a deadly weapon about 9:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police. They found 444a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The responding officers attempted “life-saving measures” to save the victim but paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said in a news release. He has been identified by police as Antonio Macias, a Long Beach resident.

According to police, investigators do not have a description of a possible suspect or suspected motive. Detectives are also unsure of whether the victim and suspect(s) knew each another.

The shooting is being investigated as possibly gang-related. Police did provide any further details as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call Detectives Don Collier or Mark Mattia at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can dial 800-222-8477, text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.