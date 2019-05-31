Number of Dogs Seized From Home in Orange Increases to Over 140

Posted 2:25 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Several other dogs were removed from a home in the City of Orange where 136 were seized on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 140, officials said Friday. Chip Yost reports from Tustin for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 31, 2019.

