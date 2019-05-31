Officials Remove Crashed F-16 Fighter Jet From Building Near March Air Reserve Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials used heavy equipment to remove an F-16 fighter jet from a building it crashed into just over two weeks ago near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

The warplane has sat inside the building since the May 16 crash, in which the pilot safely ejected before the jet struck the commercial building along the 22200 block of Opportunity Way, military officials said at the time.

Authorities first set to work removing the jet fighters weapons and fuel.

Officials returned to the crash scene Friday to hoist the remnants of the airplane onto a truck and haul it away.

The wings were no longer attached to the fuselage when it was loaded onto a truck.

Twelve people on the ground were treated for minor injuries following the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.