× Ontario Police: Woman Fatally Shot by Officers Was Armed With Machete and Handgun; Dog Also Shot

A woman who was fatally shot by officers in Ontario Thursday afternoon was armed with a machete and a handgun, police said. A dog at the location was also shot during the incident.

Police received a call about 2:18 p.m. regarding a woman with a gun who was threatening to kill herself at a residence in the 400 block of West Maple Street, the Ontario Police Department stated in a news release.

The woman was standing on the roof of a small structure with a machete and a handgun when police arrived, according to the news release.

A man believed to be related to the suspect went up and tried to disarm her but ended up in a struggle instead, prompting officers and a police K-9 to enter the backyard.

A large dog in the yard attacked the police K-9 leading officers to open fire. The dog was struck by the gunfire and the police K-9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Officers continued toward the armed woman, who refused to put down her weapons. When the woman began advancing toward the officers with the gun in her hand an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the news release.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

Investigators recovered a handgun, machete and a metal pipe at the scene.

None of the officers involved were injured in the incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with further information can contact the Police Department at 909-986-6711. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME.