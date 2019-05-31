Pedestrian Killed by Motorcyclist During Pursuit in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist who was fleeing from officers in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

Authorities initially tried to stop the motorcycle about 11:40 p.m. Thursday for running a red light, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Stage said.

The motorcyclist refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit that continued past midnight and spanned the 605, 5 and 101 freeways.

The pursuit came to an end after about 50 minutes when the motorcyclist exited the 101 Freeway at Alameda Street and then struck a pedestrian on Arcadia Street between Main and Spring streets.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and is under arrest, Stage said.

The condition of the motorcyclist was unknown.