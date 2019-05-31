× Rifle, Shotgun and Ammunition Stolen From San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Vehicle

A rifle, shotgun and ammunition were stolen from a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol car earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

The department announced the theft in a news release in the days after the incident.

A sheriff’s deputy discovered the firearms were stolen from the marked patrol car parked at the department’s headquarters, located at 655 E. Third Street in San Bernardino, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to authorities. Meanwhile, the thief remains at large.

Investigators later determined the guns were stolen some time between 7 a.m. on Monday and around that same time on Wednesday, authorities said. They believe someone pried open the driver’s door, got inside the car and then pried open the weapons mounting system to remove the rifle, shotgun and ammunition.

The car and surrounding area has been processed for forensic evidence, authorities said. The department would not release any surveillance video of the incident as of Friday afternoon.

Just days earlier, in Los Angeles County, authorities announced a Montebello Police Department patrol vehicle was stolen with a loaded AR-15 rifle and two shotguns inside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robert Whiteside at 909-387-3545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can dial 800-782-7463 or visit http://www.wetip.com.