Rowland Heights Mother Comes Home to Find 4 Armed Men Demanding Money

A woman returned to her home in Rowland Heights Thursday night and found four armed men inside who demanded money while her mother and toddler slept in the bedroom, authorities said.

The men who broke into the home on 18482 Stonegate Lane followed the woman into the bedroom at around 11 p.m. and took cash, jewelry and designer handbags, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Walnut/Diamond Bar station said.

They then asked the family to lay on the bedroom floor until they’ve left the house, authorities said.

The sheriff’s station said no one was injured.

Video showed deputies investigating at the home while a woman stood in the doorway.

A search is now underway for the four men. The sheriff’s station did not provide a description of the suspects.

Authorities did not say how the men gained access into the house or how long they had been there before the mother returned home.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.