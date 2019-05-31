San Bernardino Man Accused of Possessing Child Porn, Claiming to Molest Kids He Was Babysitting

A San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of downloading and distributing child pornography after allegedly saying online he has molested multiple children, authorities said Friday.

Craig Dayton, 60, was taken into custody after police served a search warrant at his home in the 2300 block of South Gardena Street, according to Fontana police. He allegedly claimed to have abused a female relative and several children he was currently babysitting.

The search did not uncover evidence proving his claims of molestation, according to police.

He was arrested on suspicion of child porn-related charges Thursday afternoon and is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail, inmate records show.

Police said he also has prior convictions.

Anyone with information about Dayton’s alleged crimes is urged by Fontana police to call Detective Kouroubacalis at 909-854-8177.