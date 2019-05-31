Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Southern California on Friday, holding a campaign rally in Pasadena. Ellina Abovian reports from Pasadena for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 31, 2019.
Sen. Bernie Sanders Makes Campaign Stop in Pasadena
