Souvenirs at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Include $6,600 Stormtrooper Outfit, $200 Lightsaber

Posted 12:41 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Blue milk like Luke Skywalker drank on Tatooine: $8 a glass. A heavy-duty customized lightsaber: $200. An adult-size stormtrooper outfit: $6,615.

As Disneyland throws open the gates Friday to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the theme park will push the boundaries of the known merchandising universe as never before.

The much-anticipated 14-acre land opens with only one of two rides in operation, leaving visitors plenty of time to spend heavily at the five shops, a space-themed cantina and four restaurants and food stalls.

And those shops and restaurants won’t be selling typical theme-park knickknacks or carnival cuisine. The $1-billion expansion will instead cater primarily to adult Star Wars fanatics who won’t mind dropping serious Earth currency on a customized droid ($100).

Read the full story on LATimes.com

 

