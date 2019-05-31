SWAT Team Raids Alleged Illegal Gambling, Drug Operation in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police SWAT team carried out a raid Friday night at an alleged gambling and drug ring operating out of several buildings, including a church, in Koreatown, authorities said.

Police carried out a surveillance operation on the area Friday afternoon before a SWAT team showed up and conducted the raid, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

Tear gas was deployed during the bust. Multiple people could be seen detained as officers continued gathering evidence late Friday.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on May 31, 2019.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.